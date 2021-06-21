Cari Jodoh - Dating App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hola friends of dribbble!
Today I want to share our latest concept exploration for a dating app called Cari Jodoh.
What We Do
Designing a home page, profile page and it's a match page with turquoise as a main color.
In this Design
We are doing some exploration by means of combining element & component from existing dating app.
This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit : Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab
Get free project estimation and consultation
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design