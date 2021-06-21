Mukiaji
Natuno Lab

Cari Jodoh - Dating App

Mukiaji
Natuno Lab
Mukiaji for Natuno Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Cari Jodoh - Dating App kpop dating jisoo blackpink korea ux ui app ui design dating app
Download color palette

Hola friends of dribbble!

Today I want to share our latest concept exploration for a dating app called Cari Jodoh.

What We Do
Designing a home page, profile page and it's a match page with turquoise as a main color.

In this Design
We are doing some exploration by means of combining element & component from existing dating app.

This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit : Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab

Get free project estimation and consultation
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Natuno Lab
Natuno Lab
Hire Us

More by Natuno Lab

View profile
    • Like