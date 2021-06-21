Reach — Workout

Morning fellow Dribbblers!

I was working on the Activity & Workout — the most critical pieces of functionality in the app. With Karina's help and feedback from our users, we created the whole flow that will work in the gym and at home.

​​A few words about Reach​​

​​If you try to achieve your fitness goal alone, it's gonna be a tough journey. With Reach, you can literally reach out to your favorite fitness influencer and never have a bad workout again. They also help you choose the right diet, so you're bound to make it.

​​​​​​​​My role in a project​​

​​In the early 2018 I teamed up with Karina to help Reach build its fitness app. We designed cross-platform apps and ran user tests to prove our assumptions.

