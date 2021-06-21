Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Damian Redecki
tonik

Reach — Workout

Damian Redecki
tonik
Damian Redecki for tonik
Hire Us
  • Save
Reach — Workout exercises pink personal trainer training trainer fitness mobile app ios tonik product design clean ui ux
Download color palette

Morning fellow Dribbblers!

I was working on the Activity & Workout — the most critical pieces of functionality in the app. With Karina's help and feedback from our users, we created the whole flow that will work in the gym and at home.

​​A few words about Reach​​
​​If you try to achieve your fitness goal alone, it's gonna be a tough journey. With Reach, you can literally reach out to your favorite fitness influencer and never have a bad workout again. They also help you choose the right diet, so you're bound to make it.
​​
​​​​​​​​My role in a project​​
​​In the early 2018 I teamed up with Karina to help Reach build its fitness app. We designed cross-platform apps and ran user tests to prove our assumptions.

———

Remember to follow our profile for more!

Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl

tonik
tonik
Internetting since our moms got dial-ups.
Hire Us

More by tonik

View profile
    • Like