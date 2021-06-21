Mingg
Medical Kit 3D Concept

Howdy Dribbblers, here I made a 3D concept that resolves health & lab testing solutions. The at-home tests offer simple sample collection, free shipping, and physician-reviewed results and insights sent to your device in just days.
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
