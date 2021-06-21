Medical Kit 3D Concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Howdy Dribbblers, here I made a 3D concept that resolves health & lab testing solutions. The at-home tests offer simple sample collection, free shipping, and physician-reviewed results and insights sent to your device in just days.
