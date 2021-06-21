Alvish Baldha

✨ Sentiment Meter

Alvish Baldha
Alvish Baldha
Hire Me
  • Save
✨ Sentiment Meter ui design ux design graph chart value speedometer percent indicator meter user experience user interface ux ui product design
✨ Sentiment Meter ui design ux design graph chart value speedometer percent indicator meter user experience user interface ux ui product design
Download color palette
  1. Sentiment Meter.png
  2. Sentiment Meter (1).png

"Sentiment Meter" design for the crypto app (web) I'm working on.

--
Twitter

Alvish Baldha
Alvish Baldha
I design for humans.
Hire Me

More by Alvish Baldha

View profile
    • Like