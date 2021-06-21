Piotr Morzuch
INVO

Food Delivery App Concept

Piotr Morzuch
INVO
Piotr Morzuch for INVO
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Delivery App Concept food app ios pizza burger clean map order cart move ux animation motion motion graphics concept delivery food design app mobile ui
Download color palette
  1. Delivery_app_1600x1200_v1.mp4
  2. 1600x1200.png

Hi 🖐,
Today I present my exploration for Food Delivery App.

We’re available for projects! Write us at hello@invotech.co
Motion&Design : Piotr Morzuch
Art Director: @Patryk Polak

INVO
INVO
Hire Us

More by INVO

View profile
    • Like