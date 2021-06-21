Easy Travel- Find Travel Guide

Hello, community

About Concept:

Mike Edward lives in Canada. In this winter he wants to visit Bangladesh, specially in Sylhet and Coxbazar.

This will be the first time for him to visit Bangladesh alone. Mike searched a lot to find a experience and trustable travel guide in Bangladesh who can help him to guide in Sylhet and Coxbazar.

He already booked his Air ticker. Now he is worried about that.

Can you help Mike to get a travel guide and also help him to find awesome turist places in Bangladesh.

Main Goal: We Design the service that allows Travelers to book easily travel destination & tourist guide.

