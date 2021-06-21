My Personal Website V0.1

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers! ✌️
At last My Personal Website live! http://heyabdullah.com Check it out! 😜
The project took more than a year to be completed, but it's finally out. Creating and designing my website is always a challenging process But "Done is better than perfect!"
First of all, I want to give a big thanks to everyone involved in bringing this website to life. Without you, it wouldn't be possible to reach my goal, which also became yours.
Hope you guys help me to drop your feedback here, Thanks for watching!
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Do you need some help?
Send me a message: heyabdullah2021@gmail.com
Best Regard
Abdullah
