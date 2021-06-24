Alien pixels
Setproduct

Global data on the map / Orion UI kit

Alien pixels
Setproduct
Alien pixels for Setproduct
Hire Us
  • Save
Global data on the map / Orion UI kit orion dark ui predictible analytics data local widgets infographic statistic dashboard dataviz developemn app charts dasktop space planet map global
Download color palette

Orion UI kit - is a Figma library with 25+ full-width charts templates served in light & dark themes. Contains 180+ of dataviz widgets that look perfect on desktop & mobile screens. Organized as a design system for Figma and supported with 480 components based on auto-layout.

Pick your license and get started!

Preview templates
⚡️ Duplicate in Figma

📈 Orion Charts UI kit (Community).fig
6 MB
Download
Setproduct
Setproduct
Need a Figma design system? Just ask 😎
Hire Us

More by Setproduct

View profile
    • Like