Victor Allegret

Euridis Business School landing page - redesign

Victor Allegret
Victor Allegret
  • Save
Euridis Business School landing page - redesign redesign uidesign webdesign creative design hero home page gradients landing page
Download color palette

Hey 👀
Today I would like to share the 👉 Euridis Business School landing page - redesign.

---------------------------------------------------------

Follow me :
🐦Twitter | 💼 Linkedin | 🧑‍🚀 Portfolio

Victor Allegret
Victor Allegret

More by Victor Allegret

View profile
    • Like