Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga

Uchchaihshravas Thoroughbreds

Olga
Olga
Hire Me
  • Save
Uchchaihshravas Thoroughbreds business card crest coat of arms horse logotype stationery design brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
Uchchaihshravas Thoroughbreds business card crest coat of arms horse logotype stationery design brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
Download color palette
  1. Uchchaihshravas-Thoroughbreds.jpg
  2. Untitled-2.jpg

Uchchaihshravas Thoroughbreds is a holding entity for two different arms of operation – racing & breeding. Two horses symbolize two entities:
Kalpavriksha Thoroughbreds Farm – Breeding Operations &
Wind Whisperers Thoroughbred Racing – Racing Operations.

Looking forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.

I appreciate your attention!

Let's connect
Instagram / Behance

Let's work together:
📩 donkina.design@gmail.com

Olga
Olga
Logo & Visual Brand Identity Designer @od_designer
Hire Me

More by Olga

View profile
    • Like