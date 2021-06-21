Uchchaihshravas Thoroughbreds is a holding entity for two different arms of operation – racing & breeding. Two horses symbolize two entities:

Kalpavriksha Thoroughbreds Farm – Breeding Operations &

Wind Whisperers Thoroughbred Racing – Racing Operations.

Looking forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.

I appreciate your attention!

Let's connect

Instagram / Behance

Let's work together:

📩 donkina.design@gmail.com