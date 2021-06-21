Bush.io Landing Page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Quick overview: Bush.io offers a wide range of personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage loans, auto loans, and much more.
Challenges:: the initial goal was to create an environment where it would be easy to control your finances and reflect a convenient set of features accompanied by a special audience's stylish interface.
Used fonts:
• Neue Haas Grotesk Display Pro: a font that adapted to the rapid changes in design and became a replacement for Helvetica in the digital environment.
• GT Pressura Mono: is inspired by metal type printing history as well as engineered letters stamped.
