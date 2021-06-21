Akash Tyagi

3DMADE Website 🖥

3DMADE is a pack of high-quality 3D Shapes that you can easily customize in figma and create beautiful compostions and abstract artworks for your projects.

Here is the headshot of the landing page we created for the same.

👉 Check it out live - https://3dmade.design and let me know what you think!

