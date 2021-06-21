Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sertan Helvacı
Atolye15

Finance Management: Payment Transactions

Hello Dribbblers!

How is your monday going? 😎
We wanted to share with you screens from a concept app where you can manage your bills and easily perform your simplified bank transactions and you can track your payments with the payment assistant or take advantage of fast payment transactions by managing your cards.

If you would like to learn about our work and fun projects we took part in, you might want to check out our previous posts where we have shared from our team account. 🤘

