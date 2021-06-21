Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
INFINITE ART SOLUTIONS

Glasses are broken

INFINITE ART SOLUTIONS
INFINITE ART SOLUTIONS
Glasses are broken game glasses 3d graphics
And time is merciless for them. Maybe it's good that the owner lost his glasses and doesn't see what happened to the world? Who was he? How did he live his life? And time goes by ... and the most familiar loses its former appearance. What is the owner not seeing now? Let's wait ...

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
INFINITE ART SOLUTIONS
INFINITE ART SOLUTIONS

