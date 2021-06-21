Mandeep Vohra
Master Creationz

Glassmorphism | Blog App Design | Blog App Concept

Mandeep Vohra
Master Creationz
Mandeep Vohra for Master Creationz
Hire Us
  • Save
Glassmorphism | Blog App Design | Blog App Concept neat and clean design interface modern glassmorphism branding ui design glassy glass morphism
Glassmorphism | Blog App Design | Blog App Concept neat and clean design interface modern glassmorphism branding ui design glassy glass morphism
Download color palette
  1. PR2.png
  2. PR!.png

Hello there! ✌
🔥️🔥️🔥️ Glassmorphism Blog App Concept 🔥️🔥️🔥

Hope you like it!

If you have any questions please contact me at: biz.mastercreationz@gmail.com
❤️ If you enjoy it please Press “L”. ❤️
You want to see more projects like this? Follow me and check my portfolio.

Master Creationz
Master Creationz
Turning your ideas into reality.
Hire Us

More by Master Creationz

View profile
    • Like