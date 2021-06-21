Cookie Banner Templates Figma

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Dribbblers 👋,
I've created this cookie banner template for you using Figma. You can easily drag and drop these banners directly on your web pages and see how they look.
Includes
20+ components
Auto layout and variants.
5 Vendor templates
Constantly updated
https://www.figma.com/community/file/972524923877381263/Cookie-Banners
Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hello at:
adarsh.dk24012@gmail.com
