Cookie Banner Templates Figma

Dribbblers 👋,

I've created this cookie banner template for you using Figma. You can easily drag and drop these banners directly on your web pages and see how they look.

Includes

20+ components

Auto layout and variants.

5 Vendor templates

Constantly updated

https://www.figma.com/community/file/972524923877381263/Cookie-Banners

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hello at:

adarsh.dk24012@gmail.com

🔔Follow me on Dribbble. If you have any suggestion please do add comments here