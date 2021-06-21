Adarsh DK

Cookie Banner Templates Figma

Adarsh DK
Adarsh DK
  • Save
Cookie Banner Templates Figma website template free figma cookie banner cookie
Download color palette

Dribbblers 👋,

I've created this cookie banner template for you using Figma. You can easily drag and drop these banners directly on your web pages and see how they look.

Includes
20+ components
Auto layout and variants.
5 Vendor templates
Constantly updated

https://www.figma.com/community/file/972524923877381263/Cookie-Banners

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hello at:
adarsh.dk24012@gmail.com

🔔Follow me on Dribbble. If you have any suggestion please do add comments here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Adarsh DK
Adarsh DK

More by Adarsh DK

View profile
    • Like