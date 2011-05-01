onMouseOver

This is one of the concept art images that I have created for "Laladie".

It is a game that I am developing (idea, script, direction, design, art & animation) along with my buddy (programmer). If you enjoyed Tim Burton's older animated flicks, You know what atmosphere we're trying to achieve. Target devices are mobile phones and the release date is somewehere in the late 2011.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/laladie

Twitter: http://twitter.com/LaladieGame