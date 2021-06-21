Trust the process

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Everything will fall into place. Be patient.
While making this artwork I was thinking about how we can surprise ourselves by just enjoying the process and not worrying about what’s in the outcome. When we become too attached to the outcome, it removes us from enjoying being in the present.
So let the process guide you and surprise you!
Experimented with different brushes this time.
