Vidhi Panchal

Trust the process

Vidhi Panchal
Vidhi Panchal
  • Save
Trust the process woman flower digitalpainting drawing painting brushes photoshopart procreate photoshop characterdesigner nature conceptartist conceptart visualdevelopment illustration digitalillustration characterdesign character digitalart characterillustration
Download color palette

Everything will fall into place. Be patient.

While making this artwork I was thinking about how we can surprise ourselves by just enjoying the process and not worrying about what’s in the outcome. When we become too attached to the outcome, it removes us from enjoying being in the present.

So let the process guide you and surprise you!

Experimented with different brushes this time.

For more updates: Instagram I Behance

Vidhi Panchal
Vidhi Panchal

More by Vidhi Panchal

View profile
    • Like