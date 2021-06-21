Pavel Novák

Low Poly Worlds: Crafting automation

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I have created these worlds to show the endless possibilities of the Low Poly Ultimate Pack and inspire game developers or 3D artists to create their unique environments using these assets: Get it all here: http://u3d.as/nVd

Assembled in Unity. Rigged and rendered in Blender. Animated with Mixamo.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pavel Novák

View profile
    • Like