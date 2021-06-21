Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aifa Nur Amalia

BJB Disentra - Small Business Community Mobile App

Aifa Nur Amalia
Aifa Nur Amalia
  • Save
BJB Disentra - Small Business Community Mobile App white blue clean ui bank bank app small business community app business app android app android mobile design mobile app mobile vector branding clean design ui illustration figma design
Download color palette

BJB DiSentra is a mobile application made for small business community (UMKM) in West Java, Indonesia.

Aifa Nur Amalia
Aifa Nur Amalia

More by Aifa Nur Amalia

View profile
    • Like