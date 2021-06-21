Maxim Aksenov

Portfolio Update

Maxim Aksenov
Maxim Aksenov
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio Update readymag artdirector designer portfolio grid design website ui typography
Portfolio Update readymag artdirector designer portfolio grid design website ui typography
Portfolio Update readymag artdirector designer portfolio grid design website ui typography
Portfolio Update readymag artdirector designer portfolio grid design website ui typography
Portfolio Update readymag artdirector designer portfolio grid design website ui typography
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. Dribbble.png
  3. 3Dribbble.png
  4. Dribbble-1.png
  5. Dribbble2.png

Updated maximaksenov.com is on air with a couple of new works.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Maxim Aksenov
Maxim Aksenov
Multidisciplinary Designer and Art Director (2007 ── now)
Hire Me

More by Maxim Aksenov

View profile
    • Like