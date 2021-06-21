Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Christine Cheah En Jou

001 - Daily UI Challenge (Instagram Sign Up Page)

#DailyUI
001 UI task:

Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

My approach:
I thought of redesigning an existed logging page of Instagram by adding my own style and making reference to the actual branding of Instagram (i.e.: logo, colour palette). Changes made are on the colour theme, the button style, and the ux writing.

Figma Prototype link -->
https://www.figma.com/proto/hVfVmUGqHPJFoBZn0vHRYZ/Daily-UI-Challenge?node-id=12%3A72&scaling=scale-down

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
