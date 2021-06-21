Home page for Mango | Design concept

Hello, dribbblers!

This is a design concept of the fashion brand of clothing for men and women. The target audience is young people that value unique clothes.

The shot shows the main page in desktop. I used a trendy minimalist white color scheme that matches the style of fashion brands.

I created a block with trending clothes for men/women, add a block with the photos of actual pieces for a buyer to see immediately when they open the page.

What do you think about my redesign of the main page for Mango?

If you need an individual design for your website, drop me a mail at romikkbox@gmail.com