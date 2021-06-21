Ayon Acharjee

Fincom - Credit Card Website

Ayon Acharjee
Ayon Acharjee
  • Save
Fincom - Credit Card Website fintech finance typography illustration figma design figma web design web ui website homepage landingpage ux design ui design uiux ux
Download color palette

Hi People! . 🙋‍♂️
I present you Fincom - Credit Card Website concept.
Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "L" button 😎
___

📮Want to say hi?
Drop a few lines at : doodle.ayon@gmail.com
___

👉 Follow me on: Instagram

Ayon Acharjee
Ayon Acharjee

More by Ayon Acharjee

View profile
    • Like