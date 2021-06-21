Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kirill Kalita

News App

Kirill Kalita
Kirill Kalita
Hire Me
  • Save
News App branding illustration logo typography apple app ui ux app design design newsapp news
Download color palette

Hi dribbblers!
Press "L" to appreciate it
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Kirill Kalita
Kirill Kalita
Product Designer kirillkalita. com
Hire Me

More by Kirill Kalita

View profile
    • Like