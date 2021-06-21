Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manasi Jagtap

Game Store

Manasi Jagtap
Manasi Jagtap
  • Save
Game Store app design design app
Download color palette

Hey everyone!👋🏻

Have a look at a game store UI concept. You can find your favourite games and play them

Let me know what your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.😀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Manasi Jagtap
Manasi Jagtap

More by Manasi Jagtap

View profile
    • Like