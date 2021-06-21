Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Onteractive

UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2

Onteractive
Onteractive
Hire Us
  • Save
UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2 ux designer ui designer landing page app design web design dribbble design inspiration figma button ux graphic design userexperience uxinspiration inspiration
UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2 ux designer ui designer landing page app design web design dribbble design inspiration figma button ux graphic design userexperience uxinspiration inspiration
UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2 ux designer ui designer landing page app design web design dribbble design inspiration figma button ux graphic design userexperience uxinspiration inspiration
UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2 ux designer ui designer landing page app design web design dribbble design inspiration figma button ux graphic design userexperience uxinspiration inspiration
UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2 ux designer ui designer landing page app design web design dribbble design inspiration figma button ux graphic design userexperience uxinspiration inspiration
UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2 ux designer ui designer landing page app design web design dribbble design inspiration figma button ux graphic design userexperience uxinspiration inspiration
UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2 ux designer ui designer landing page app design web design dribbble design inspiration figma button ux graphic design userexperience uxinspiration inspiration
UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2 ux designer ui designer landing page app design web design dribbble design inspiration figma button ux graphic design userexperience uxinspiration inspiration
Download color palette
  1. 889.png
  2. 890.png
  3. 891.png
  4. 892.png
  5. 893.png
  6. 894.png
  7. 895.png
  8. 896.png

88% people fail on this one. Do you think you will pass? :>
.
.
.
.
.
If you choose either A or B, you’re wrong! 😱
Neither of the shown button is an identifiable CTA - are you confused why?
Check out our slides and let us show you how to design a really identifiable Call-to-Action buttons 😉!

Stay tuned - we will post more soon!

Follow us for more tips: https://www.instagram.com/onteractive/

Onteractive
Onteractive
Designs that enhance the value of tech products ❤️💬
Hire Us

More by Onteractive

View profile
    • Like