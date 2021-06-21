UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 2

88% people fail on this one. Do you think you will pass? :>

.

.

.

.

.

If you choose either A or B, you’re wrong! 😱

Neither of the shown button is an identifiable CTA - are you confused why?

Check out our slides and let us show you how to design a really identifiable Call-to-Action buttons 😉!

Stay tuned - we will post more soon!

Follow us for more tips: https://www.instagram.com/onteractive/