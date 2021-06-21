🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Assalamu alaikum
Hello!
My name is Sharmin Nahar. I am a professional freelancer and I'm a professional Graphic Designer expert in Logo design. I have been in the profession of graphic design for a long time.
My skills are:
*Graphic Design
*Logo Design
*Illustration
*Business Card
*T-shirt design
*Letter Head
*Flyer Design
*Brochure design
*Book cover design
If you appreciation my designs, Give your valuable 'COMMENT' and follow my profile then I will follow your profile and appreciation your designs.
If you need this Please hire me on Freelancer and order me on Fiverr.
Freelancer: https://www.freelancer.com/u/sharminnaharm
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/sharminnshima
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/sharminnahar1984
Behance: https://www.behance.net/sharminnahar
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mailsharmin474/
This design will be available in fully editable vector file and can be scaled to any size delivered files : (AI, EPS, PSD, JPEG, PNG, PDF, SVG, etc.)
If you like it, but still you think that something missing or need to be changed (fonts, color etc.) Please contact me. I will gladly do it. I want you to be 100% satisfied with my design.
Thank a lot
Sharmin Nahar