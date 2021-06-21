Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HHP Trivia | Quiz App

HHP Trivia | Quiz App figma app
Hello Guys,

In today's shot we'd like to share some designs that we've created for an excellent trivia game called HHP (HipHop Prizes)

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

You can download from AppStore

If you have any idea so feel free to contact us
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile

Thanks a lot 😊

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
