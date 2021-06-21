Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Evgeniy Artsebasov

Icons for biometrics app

Icons for biometrics app branding identity iconset icon system recognition voice face design grid pictogram icon
Some people icons from icon system for voice/facial biometrics products. Collaboration with Maria Petrova.

