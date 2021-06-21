Digital Academy - Online Learning App

Hi there!

I am presenting here a new app UI/UX design for an educational learning online paltrform call Digital Academy.

This app offers everything a learner and a instructor needs. User can register as instructor or student. There will be thousand of digital course which students can buy or enroll on free course. I worked a lot to ensure a seamless smooth user experience and make it looks clean ey catchy.

Do you have any project idea? Please share it with me. I will provide you a sensible analysis and offer a reasonable proposal.

I am available for hire.

💌 Drop me a line at - afnanabdullah944@gmail.com

More works are on the way, please follow me for further updates!