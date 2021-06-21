Junior Katie

Food Delivery App Concept

Food delivery app concept includes a structure mix of many long-used and profitable apps. Mostly, this is a kind of Yandex redesign which was based on identifying weaknesses and my imagination. Ex. ordering once from many restaurants, choosing delivery guys by rating, ready-made sets from different restaurants for any events. Moreover, accurate timer will give you bonuses if delivery guy is late etc.

