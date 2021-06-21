🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Food delivery app concept includes a structure mix of many long-used and profitable apps. Mostly, this is a kind of Yandex redesign which was based on identifying weaknesses and my imagination. Ex. ordering once from many restaurants, choosing delivery guys by rating, ready-made sets from different restaurants for any events. Moreover, accurate timer will give you bonuses if delivery guy is late etc.