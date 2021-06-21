Bild - Switch Workspaces

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all,
we're currently supporting Bild to redesign their entire tool and to ship a 2.0 version.
Here's a small sneak peak of the dashboard, how to switch workspaces and what it looks like if you have created a new project.
Bild enables you to view designs without nagging other teams. With CAD and ECAD file viewers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers finally have a common ground to communicate and collaborate.
Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
— UX research
— Product research
— Interaction design
— Responsive Design
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com
Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.