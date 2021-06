Bild - Switch Workspaces

Hey all,

we're currently supporting Bild to redesign their entire tool and to ship a 2.0 version.

Here's a small sneak peak of the dashboard, how to switch workspaces and what it looks like if you have created a new project.

Bild enables you to view designs without nagging other teams. With CAD and ECAD file viewers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers finally have a common ground to communicate and collaborate.

Services we provided:

— User Interface design

— User Experience design

— Product design

— UX research

— Product research

— Interaction design

— Responsive Design

