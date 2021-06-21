Kevin Dukkon
Bild - Switch Workspaces dashboard sections top navigation design projects list grid view search notification message sidebar clean switch workspaces toast message responsive dashboard dashboard desktop product ui ux
Hey all,

we're currently supporting Bild to redesign their entire tool and to ship a 2.0 version.
Here's a small sneak peak of the dashboard, how to switch workspaces and what it looks like if you have created a new project.

Bild enables you to view designs without nagging other teams. With CAD and ECAD file viewers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers finally have a common ground to communicate and collaborate.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
— Interaction design
— Responsive Design

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

We build digital products.
