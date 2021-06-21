Saidul Islam
CLAW

Candy Brittle Website(mobile responsive)

Saidul Islam
CLAW
Saidul Islam for CLAW
Hire Us
  • Save
Candy Brittle Website(mobile responsive) motion graphics app design mobile responsive visual design popular shot animation mobile app responsive mobile typography saidul islam food ui minimal design uxdesign uiux website design ui design landing page
Candy Brittle Website(mobile responsive) motion graphics app design mobile responsive visual design popular shot animation mobile app responsive mobile typography saidul islam food ui minimal design uxdesign uiux website design ui design landing page
Candy Brittle Website(mobile responsive) motion graphics app design mobile responsive visual design popular shot animation mobile app responsive mobile typography saidul islam food ui minimal design uxdesign uiux website design ui design landing page
Download color palette
  1. Home Page-responsive.png
  2. Home Page-responsive-2.png
  3. Home Page-responsive-3.png

Hello folks!!
Hope you're doing well.
This is the mobile responsive version of Candy brittle food Website. Hope you'll love the design. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the 💖 "L" button 😎
_______

👉Have a project to discuss?
Say hello at: mohammadsaidul2k19@gmail.com
_______

Come hangout with us on Instagram
_______

🥰Follow me on: Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

D3d4e40ea09d46cf01dc7ba0b44f1304
Rebound of
Candy Brittle Website
By Saidul Islam
CLAW
CLAW
Hire Us

More by CLAW

View profile
    • Like