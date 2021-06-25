Adorable Fuzzy Friends to the Rescue!

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
🐰If you need an adorable illustration for your project, look no further than
‘Fuzzy Friends’, a free illustration collection! Whether it's for a children's book, or you just have a project that needs a cute lil bunny, Fuzzy Friends has wholesome doodles to make any project memorable!
🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Fuzzy Friends by Manuela Langella
