💪 Strong - Workout App Concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🏋️ This concept of workout application allows you to train on a single page using simple tabs.
💪 The minimalist flow helps you focus on your workout without having to think about how to use the app!
************
Make sure to follow me in order to stay updated with my work ! Hit ❤️ if you like this design, that would be greatly appreciated.