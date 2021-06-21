🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hothead Western Font
Introducing HOTHEAD, a upper and lower uppercase serif font inspired by the western American culture. This font is traditional yet modern, still having a strong, western vintage touch. HOTHEAD has 258 glyphs, extensive latin script language support, characters set A-Z , numerals and punctuation, all carefully designed.
This font allows versatile design options, being the perfect tool in creating bold logos, headers, posters and stand out packaging designs.
Product content:
HOTHEAD
OTF file format
Long term support
Free features for the next updates
Extensive latin script language support
Upper and lowercase font