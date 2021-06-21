Hothead Western Font

Introducing HOTHEAD, a upper and lower uppercase serif font inspired by the western American culture. This font is traditional yet modern, still having a strong, western vintage touch. HOTHEAD has 258 glyphs, extensive latin script language support, characters set A-Z , numerals and punctuation, all carefully designed.

This font allows versatile design options, being the perfect tool in creating bold logos, headers, posters and stand out packaging designs.

Product content:

HOTHEAD

OTF file format

Long term support

Free features for the next updates

Extensive latin script language support

Upper and lowercase font