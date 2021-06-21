TANYA GUPTA

Farm Fresh

"Farm Fresh" from the name itself sounds healthy and fresh and maintaining
that is our ethic. The difference this application creates is through it is friendly UI, the ease of navigation, attraction colour combination and more organized way.

Link of the app :
https://www.figma.com/file/LDFsseg8xIGL1q3KRjqk3M/Farm-Fresh?node-id=518%3A304

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Like