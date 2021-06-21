Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 090 - Create New

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
  • Save
DailyUI 090 - Create New options prototype button create new dropdown icons mobile design web design figma dailyui 090 dailyui adobe xd ui design
Download color palette

✏️ DailyUI 090

Screen size options for creating a new UI prototype ⌚️

Icons by Icons8

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

More by Kaeley Lenard

View profile
    • Like