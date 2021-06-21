Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Budka
COLO Design Studio

Fintech app UI

Budka
COLO Design Studio
Budka for COLO Design Studio
Fintech app UI illustration ui illustration art design app design illustrator mongolia application mobileapp ux branding logo motion graphics graphic design
Hey everyone,

We prioritized simplicity in our designs while integrating as much as the client's preferences.
Your feedback is always open, and we shall strive to mold our designs to your expectations.
Pocket is a small startup fintech in Mongolia that provides loan and payment options.

