Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hariharan

Pregnancy Check App

Hariharan
Hariharan
  • Save
Pregnancy Check App icons design colors chennai typography minimal ux ui
Download color palette

Assignment Done in a day. Hope you like it. Thanks Have a great day.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Hariharan
Hariharan

More by Hariharan

View profile
    • Like