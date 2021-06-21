Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo

Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo
Arman Rokni ⚡️ for Piqo
Hire Us
  • Save
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles piqo gumoad navigation localy designkit uikit ui branding colors clean design minimal illustration present mobile app kit
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles piqo gumoad navigation localy designkit uikit ui branding colors clean design minimal illustration present mobile app kit
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles piqo gumoad navigation localy designkit uikit ui branding colors clean design minimal illustration present mobile app kit
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles piqo gumoad navigation localy designkit uikit ui branding colors clean design minimal illustration present mobile app kit
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles piqo gumoad navigation localy designkit uikit ui branding colors clean design minimal illustration present mobile app kit
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles piqo gumoad navigation localy designkit uikit ui branding colors clean design minimal illustration present mobile app kit
Localy — Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles piqo gumoad navigation localy designkit uikit ui branding colors clean design minimal illustration present mobile app kit
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png
  3. Dribbble 4.png
  4. Dribbble 5.png
  5. Dribbble 3.png
  6. Dribbble 7.png
  7. Dribbble 8.png

Localy | Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Localy | Map kit × 6 Cities in 10 Styles

Introducing Localy a growing collection of clean & minimal, fully customizable maps. Neatly named and organized. Perfect for apps, web & more.

What's inside:

📌 6 Popular cities designed for you!
We’ve selected six popular cities in the world, illustrating them beautifully with mind-blowing details.

🎉 All Cities in 10 styles
Every object is designed perfectly in the path view.

✌️ 2 Map types
Each style has two types, “Detailed” and “Minimal”. Details include Street & Avenue names, based on Google Maps.

🔥 Figma plugin
You can use it in Figma for your next projects.

🧩 Organized library and Figma variants
Neatly Named! Easy to browse and use. Optimized layers and variants in Figma.

💬 Premium support
Contact in case of any feedback, issues, or special requests.

_
Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

`Follow Piqo Design:`

`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
Hire Us

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like