Logo: Malluable

Logo design for made-up project brief. A life coaching company called Malluable. Specifically spelt with a 'U' as an ode to the personal tailored coaching they offer. The name comes from the word malleable, which is how easy it is to bend and change the shape of a metal or object.
In the design I wanted to encapsulate the "U", life pathways, being malleable as well as a sense of strength and purpose. I decided to pair the gold with off-black heighten the sense of luxury.