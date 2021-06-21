Red lit Mountain sunset

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently started looking into Digital painting and this is a piece I put together over the weekend. The aim was to improve my ability to draw mountains and use high contrasting colours for a more dramatic effect.
I welcome your feedback and would really appreciate if you could point out what is good and bad to you and why!
Thanks for viewing.