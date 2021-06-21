Elizabeth Pritchett

Blue Brother

Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett
Blue Brother acrylic paint acrylic painting paint artwork art
Acryllic paint on posterboard

Abtract portrait painting of artists brother, favoring blue colors.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett

