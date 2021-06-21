Column Tax - Live Website

Hey Dribbble 👋🏼

Stoked to share the first shot from Column Tax with you all. Column Tax is powering the future of tax products through their top tier tax feature.

I’ve recently helped with…

— Logo

— Branding

— Marketing

— Product design

— Website design

— App design

The first piece I'm sharing is the website which was exciting and fun to create due to their not being a website or banding in place to take inspiration from.

Everything from the logo to the website to the branding of Column Tax was created from the ground up.

In the shot attachments you can find the Homepage, About us and Contact page design.

Check out the live website here

Excited to share more with you all soon!

Enjoy,

Alex

