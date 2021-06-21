The Designership 2.0

Over the last 6 months, The Designership has made some major upgrades to the community behind the scenes. We have been building an exclusive and paid community for designers to meet, share, learn and grow.

Our BETA group of 90 paid members have voiced that they have thoroughly enjoyed a paid community. A small membership fee has not only allowed us to re-invest resources to improve the community, but it also helped us focus on bringing only the committed together.

The origins

Since 2016, I have been running The Designership as a free community with a vision to connect designers from all around the world. We have had some major successes including being featured by Webflow and Adobe. On-top of that we have 19,000+ members in our slack channel.

However due to the nature of it being free, we realised members took advantage of the platform and if we wanted the community to last, something needed to change.

Since Jan 2021, we have been running a beta group of 50+ members which validated the transition to a 100% paid community. Since the launch of 2.0 in May 2021, we have grown to 90+ paid members and are progressively taking on new members.

Our focus and vision is to build a global design community to help designers meet, share, learn and grow with one another.