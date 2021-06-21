Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ryogo Toyoda

Treasure Ship

Treasure Ship ship japanese japan illustration design cg toy character octane c4d 3d cinema4d
Takarabune (宝船,means treasure ship) is a famous Japanese mythical ship with
Seven Lucky Gods on board.
It is said that on the third day of the new year, the seven gods of good fortune come from heaven to human ports, piloting the treasure ship.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
3D illustrator

