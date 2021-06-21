Ankit Sharma

Meaning | illustration

Meaning | illustration concept art planet fiction fantasy graphic design space universe visual design design flat design motion design color illustration
“If the whole universe has no meaning, we should never have found out that it has no meaning: just as, if there were no light in the universe and therefore no creatures with eyes, we should never know it was dark. Dark would be without meaning.”
from C.S. Lewis in “Mere Christianity”:

