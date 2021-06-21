Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

Beverage Minimalist Logo Design

Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
  • Save
Beverage Minimalist Logo Design marine phytoplankton graphic design modern logo flat logo unique logo logo logo branding branding logo maker logo designer logo design brand design creative logo minimalist logo beverage
Download color palette

Hello!​​​​​​​
This logo has been created for a health and beverage product that will make a drink with a kind of plant picked from the sea which will help a lot for human health.
Every effort has been made in the logo to highlight each and every one of them.
Maybe it took a lot of effort to do this, but in the end, the client liked the logo a lot and he is very satisfied. And the satisfaction of the client means the success of a designer.

Firstly, I would like to thank you for visiting my project.
If you like this project please click the like button, appreciations & following me.

FOR BUY
WhatsApp : +8801742445295
mainulhasansobuj22@gmail.com

For full concept and presentation: Behance: https://cutt.ly/mn0RLjk

Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

More by Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like